500+ High School Educators Gather Virtually For Free Continuing Ed Classes

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 high school educators took part in a two-day, virtual educator workshop recently, designed to hone culinary skills, lesson planning and distance learning strategies for teaching Gen Z.

Offered free of charge by Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts' chef instructors and moderators, the workshop incorporated a lively mix of culinary demonstrations, lesson planning and use of engaging teaching tools and apps. The two-day workshop included lessons on: chicken fabrication, tempering chocolate (making a candy bar), culinary math with recipe costing exercises and steps for making focaccia and poaching.

"We curated workshop lessons and discussions for high school educators to enhance their students' experiences, whether they are teaching virtually or in the classroom," said Kirk Bachmann, Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Boulder campus president.

"This was an enthusiastic group of high school teachers from all parts of the country and they were engaged, asking questions and wanted ideas and strategies for the upcoming year. We're thrilled we were able to provide this two-day workshop to them for free and they were anxious to participate and interact with each other," added Marcus McMellon, Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Austin campus president.

Participants also earned continuing education credits, refreshed cooking skills and shared ideas on lesson planning and effective classroom design and social distancing in the classroom.

For more information on upcoming events and workshops, https://www.escoffier.edu/events/ .

More about Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Learn more at escoffier.edu.

CONTACT: Patti Thomas

312.919.0898

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Related Links

https://www.escoffier.edu

