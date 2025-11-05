Escoffier Marks Milestone Graduation Season as Thousands Enter the Culinary Workforce

Largest U.S. Culinary School Brand Celebrates Graduates Nationwide

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest culinary school brand in the United States*, marked a milestone graduation season as 3,786 students from all over the U.S. and internationally completed their programs, reflecting the institution's nationwide reach and growing impact across the culinary and hospitality professions.

Escoffier marks milestone graduation season as 3,786 students enter the culinary workforce. Top left: Escoffier Boulder President and Provost Kirk T. Bachmann with Auguste Escoffier’s great-grandson Michel Escoffier. Top right: Graduates toss their toques in celebration. Bottom left: Robyn McArthur, Director of Culinary Operations, Austin congratulates a culinary graduate. Bottom right: Chef Justin Miller, executive chef at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, delivers his commencement address. Photo courtesy: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Graduates from Escoffier's Boulder (including online programs) and Austin campuses were honored during a series of commencement ceremonies recognizing their accomplishments and commitment to the culinary and hospitality professions.

Each ceremony featured a keynote address from Chef Justin Miller, executive chef at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, whose remarks—recorded from the resort's kitchens and shared across all celebrations—offered graduates a powerful reflection on the meaning of their craft.

"Food is never just food," Miller told graduates. "Culinary school isn't only about learning to cook—it's about discipline, teamwork and finding beauty in the chaos of a busy kitchen. "… The world needs chefs who care, leaders who listen and creators who believe food can change lives. And I believe that's exactly who you are."

Kirk T. Bachmann, president and provost of Escoffier's Boulder campus, said the milestone reflects the school's continued growth and leadership in culinary education. "Each Escoffier graduate joins a legacy that stretches from our classrooms to kitchens around the world," Bachmann said. "These graduates represent the expanding reach of our programs and the shared drive of our students to turn culinary passion into professional purpose."

Kathleen Ahearn, vice president of academic affairs, added that the moment underscores the importance of shaping adaptable culinary thinkers. "Culinary education today is about more than techniques—it's about cultivating innovators who understand food as both craft and culture," Ahearn said. "Our educators empower students to view cuisine as a force for connection, sustainability and leadership. That perspective is what sets Escoffier graduates apart."

As the largest culinary school brand in the nation, Escoffier offers on-campus and online degree and diploma programs. Programs offered include: Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-Based Cuisine, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Food Entrepreneurship and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness. Students gain practical training through hands-on kitchen instruction, externships and interactive coursework that mirror real-world industry environments.

Recent Escoffier graduates reflected on the experience.

"We didn't just learn how to slice and whisk or temper chocolate… (Escoffier) taught us how to lead with discipline, collaborate under pressure, and gave us the tools not just to cook, but to connect."

"…I see graduation as a beginning for me…the doors are wide open for me to take the knowledge that I learned and (hit the ground) running."

Graduates join Escoffier's growing alumni network of more than 20,000+ professionals working in restaurants, bakeries, hotels, resorts and food enterprises worldwide.

More about Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and in international locations. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has also been recognized as a Military Friendly® School and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2025. For more information, visit www.escoffier.edu.

*Based on comparable student population data for Austin and Boulder as currently reported in Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts