SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest culinary school brand in the United States*, has been named to Newsweek's America's Top Online Learning Providers 2026 list for the fourth time and earned the only culinary educator spot, highlighting its unique leadership in flexible, industry-relevant online culinary and hospitality education.

Escoffier Named to Newsweek’s Top Online Learning Providers 2026 List for Fourth Time, Earns Exclusive Culinary Educator Spot and 5-Star Rating

The 2026 list was developed in collaboration with Statista, which surveyed more than 10,000 learners and evaluated 200 online colleges, universities and learning providers to identify the top 100 organizations. Statista's evaluation highlights leaders in educational quality, technological innovation and commitment to student success. Escoffier earned a five-star rating for the third time—the highest distinction—placing it among the top tier of online education providers based on real learner feedback and demonstrating strong performance in quality, consistency and student outcomes.

"Our online programs are designed to bring high-quality culinary education to students regardless of geographic location, creating clear pathways to careers in food, hospitality, nutrition and entrepreneurship," said Kathleen Ahearn, vice president of academic affairs at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. "Being recognized for the fourth time — and as the only culinary educator on this year's list — underscores the strength of our flexible, industry-aligned curriculum, hands-on industry externships, and professional mentorship."

America's Top Online Learning Providers list highlights organizations that excel in program relevance, quality of support, and measurable learner outcomes. Escoffier's five-star rating underscores its strong reputation with students and its commitment to flexible, industry-connected online culinary and hospitality education.

Escoffier offers diploma and degree programs in Culinary Arts, Baking & Pastry Arts, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, and Food Entrepreneurship. Its curriculum blends foundational technique, sustainability, business skills and career readiness — preparing students for roles across the culinary, food, and hospitality industries.

The full 2026 Newsweek list can be found here .

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.*, with a community of thousands of alumni represented across the United States and internationally. Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary and pastry arts, emphasizing sustainability, farm-to-table practices, business skills, and food entrepreneurship. The Austin, Texas, campus is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), and the Boulder, Colorado, campus (including online programs) is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Escoffier is ranked one of the Best Colleges for Culinary Arts in America 2026 by Niche.com. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions. Escoffier's Boulder campus (including online programs) has also been recognized as a Military Friendly® School and by Newsweek as a Top Online Learning Provider for 2026.

For more information, visit www.escoffier.edu .

*Based on comparable student population data for Austin and Boulder as currently reported in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

SOURCE Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts