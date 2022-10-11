500 Lives Saved

Incredible Milestone Achieved

RAYMOND, N.H., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac is proud to announce that it documented its 500th reported save on October 3rd, 2022 in the town of Raymond, New Hampshire. A 22-month-old girl aspirated a piece of pear that she was eating at home. Her mother immediately began BLS procedures to remove the obstruction from her daughter's throat. When both the Heimlich Maneuver and back-blows failed, her mother quickly employed LifeVac and managed to remove the piece of pear in just one attempt.

Choking is currently the fourth-leading cause of preventable injury-related death. Thanks to the quick actions of this girl's mother, LifeVac was able to save the life of another child. One more life saved is one more family that does not have to suffer through unnecessary grief and loss. This is an incredible milestone that demonstrates the impact LifeVac is having across the world. Our hope is that we continue to save lives and end choking tragedies everywhere. We envision a time when choking no longer takes 5,000 lives a year or a child every five days.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

