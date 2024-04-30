500 PARQ Now Accepting Pre-Leases for Luxury Community

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PARQ Builders, LLC proudly announced that its new luxury apartment community, 500 PARQ, is now pre-leasing and accepting move ins for late May. The community is professionally managed by Greystar.

500 PARQ is now accepting pre-leases. The new apartment building is part of PARQ Life Reimagined, which is mixed-use master planned community that also includes townhomes, retail and amenities.

500 PARQ is an integral part of PARQ Life Reimagined which is a mixed-use, master planned community. PARQ Life Reimagined features tree lined streets with parks and recreational opportunities. In addition to 500 PARQ, the planned community will feature high-end townhomes, retail space, onsite amenities and a community green. PARQ Life Reimagined is conveniently located near Morristown's job center, the area's major interstates and just an hour away from New York City.

"500 PARQ is the epitome of luxury living in Morris County's PARQ Life Reimagined," Haytham Haidar, CEO, PARQ Builders, said. "The entire PARQ Life Reimagined community blends modern elegance with urban convenience. 500 PARQ isn't just about where you live; it's a whole experience."

500 PARQ is a six-story building with a diverse range of floorplans that include one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Select one-bedrooms are available with a den. Individual residences feature white quartz waterfall countertops, thoughtfully designed walk-in closets, Moen black matte fixtures and porcelain floor tile in the bathrooms.

Community amenities are highlighted by an ultramodern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a game room with a cutting-edge sports simulator. Other community amenities include a private dining space with professional Bosch appliances, a sports bar with multiple TVs, multi-station dog wash and co-working space with private and open rooms. Additionally, there is 2,500 sq. ft. of retail space onsite.

For more information on 500 PARQ, please visit 500PARQ.com. For more information on PARQ Life Reimagined, please visit parqnj.com.

SOURCE Greystar