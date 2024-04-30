Summerwell Wildcat Ranch Offers Brand New Homes without the Mortgage

CRANDALL, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced today that Summerwell Wildcat Ranch, DFW's first Summerwell-branded build for rent community, is now open in Crandall, TX.

Greystar's Summerwell Wildcat Ranch is now open. It is Greystar's first build for rent community in the DallasForth Worth area and is located within the Wildcat Ranch Master Planned Community.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated build for rent brand focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

"Kaufman County ranks among the country's fastest growing counties, and the Wildcat Ranch master planned community has been the center of gravity for that growth in Crandall," Sam Moore, Sr. Managing Director, Investments for Greystar said. "Summerwell Wildcat Ranch has beautiful homes paired with top notch amenities, and we are excited to add a new rental option to Wildcat Ranch and this rapidly developing area."

Summerwell Wildcat Ranch is the only rental community in Wildcat Ranch, one of the country's top selling master planned communities owned and developed by PMB Capital Investments. Wildcat Ranch is an expansive mixed-use master planned community that will ultimately comprise more than 3,100 single family homes, two resort-style amenity centers and two elementary schools.

Ideally situated between Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 175, Summerwell Wildcat Ranch offers a convenient 30-minute commute to downtown Dallas and other employment centers. Recreational opportunities are expansive with access to the 4-mile long Dallas Off-Road Biking Association (DORBA) Wildcat Ranch Bike Trail, Pecan Ridge Outdoor Center, Rusted Rail Golf, Grill and Events, and RPM Speedway along with plenty of restaurant options including Fired Up BBQ, Happy Days Diner, Starbucks, Pupusas & Tacos to Go and more. Additionally, H-E-B has a location planned in Forney, which is just a 15-minute drive away.

The community will be comprised of 176 single family homes that range from 1,311 sq. ft to 1,756 sq. ft. and include a fenced-in backyard and two-car attached garage in every home. Smart home technology offers high-speed internet access and includes electronic locks and thermostats and dedicated ethernet ports in the family room and bedrooms. The kitchens feature GE stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and white upper cabinets. Further, luxury vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fans are featured throughout the home.

Summerwell Wildcat Ranch features an elevated amenity center that includes a clubhouse with reservable office space, resort-style swimming pool with sun shelf, and turf lawn. Additionally, the community offers a playground and dog park along with the biking and hiking trails found within the neighborhood, including the dedicated DORBA bike trail.

Greystar partnered with PMB on the development of Summerwell Wildcat Ranch.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.summerwellwildcatranch.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About PMB Capital Investments

PMB Capital Investments is a privately held real estate investment and development company based in Dallas, TX. With over 30 years of combined real estate and capital markets experience, PMB has developed over 5,000 residential lots and over $750 million in direct real estate acquisitions. PMB has the flexibility to invest across all real estate product types and in equity, debt and/or mezzanine capital structures. The company primarily targets major cities in the southwestern US with strong population growth projections. To learn more, visit www.pmbinv.com.

SOURCE Greystar