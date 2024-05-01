UrbA and Arlington Public Art Unveils Present Pastimes by Olalekan Jeyifous

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Development Associates in partnership with Harris Teeter is pleased to announce that it is unveiling a new work by Olalekan Jeyifous titled Present Pastimes, on May 1 at 5:30 p.m. Present Pastimes is the newest artwork in Arlington's Public Art Collection and will be on public display at its UrbA community at 624 N. Glebe Rd. UrbA is professionally managed by Greystar.

The Olalekan Jeyifous-created Present Pastimes diptych artwork is on display in the mixed-use UrbA community in Ballston. Present Pastimes is the newest public artwork in Arlington.

"We were excited to incorporate Jeyifous' vibrant art into the façade of our mixed-use development," Mary Senn, Vice President, Southeastern Development Associations. "At Southeastern, we believe art plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of community, adding visual interest and character, and making the space more inviting. Present Pastimes serves as a focal point of UrbA, at the entrance to Harris Teeter on Glebe Road. It creates a space for social interaction and provides a shared experience for residents, workers and shoppers. Furthermore, investing in art within mixed-use developments contributes to placemaking efforts, creating unique identities for neighborhoods. Jeyifous' colorful reference to the past celebrates the evolution of Ballston while transforming it."

Present Pastimes combines references to vintage commercial signage and mid-century architecture that used to be found in the Ballston area. The artwork—a diptych window installation—presents a colorful reimaging of a miniature golf course depicting leisure in a pre-digital, bygone era. The Ballston Putt-Putt operated for more than 50 years on Wilson Boulevard before the area's high-rise development.

The scene depicts several figures enjoying mini golf and engaging in other everyday activities surrounded by period vehicles and local flora. The scene brings a sense of nostalgia and update the building's mid-century style with a contemporary look. The result is a vivid, colorful display that acknowledges the everyday and iconic historical architectural landscape while celebrating the ongoing evolution and transforming of this thriving community.

"Adding a new work by Olalekan Jeyifous to our collection is a prime example of how we have endeavored to showcase artists of the highest caliber in the public realm," says Angela Anderson Adams, Director of Arlington Public Art, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024. "It also is gratifying to see the fruits of our development partnerships with collaborators like Southeastern, who demonstrate their commitment to incorporating public art into their projects."

About Olalekan Jeyifous

Olalekan Jeyifous is a Brooklyn-based, Nigerian-American artist widely recognized for his inventive design practice that explores the relationships between architecture, community, and the environment. He holds a Bachelors of Architecture from Cornell University and has showcased his artwork in esteemed venues such as the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Vitra Design Museum, the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain, and the Museum of Modern Art, where his artwork is featured in the permanent collection of the Department of Architecture and Design.

In addition to an extensive exhibition history, Olalekan has spent over a decade creating large-scale installations for a variety of public spaces and was co-commissioned to design a monument for congresswoman Shirley Chisholm as part of the City of New York's "She Built NYC" initiative.

Olalekan has received numerous awards for his artistic practice, including the notable Silver Lion at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale. Additionally, he is a recipient of the 2021 Fellowship by the United States Artists, has been a Wilder Green Fellow at the MacDowell Colony, and completed artist residencies at the Bellagio Center, supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Drawing Center's Open Sessions program.

For more information on Olalekan Jeyifous, please visit his website.

About Southeastern Development Associates

Originating in 1987, Southeastern has provided commercial development and real estate brokerage services throughout the country for almost 40 years. The company develops retail, hotels, multifamily, and mixed-use development. Since inception, the company has completed hundreds of projects and has established a proven track record of financial strength, success, and integrity.

About Arlington Public Art

Arlington Public Art directly commissions artworks integrated into the County's capital improvement projects, coordinates artworks commissioned by real estate developers as part of the site plan process and assists community groups to initiate public art projects on public property. We also partner with local arts and community organizations, artists and businesses to present interpretative projects, temporary artworks, exhibitions and more. Arlington Public Art is a program of Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development, which delivers public activities and programs as Arlington Arts.

SOURCE Greystar