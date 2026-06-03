53 YEARS. 53 REAL INGREDIENTS: CHIPOTLE TO GIVE AWAY 53,000 FREE BURRITOS FOR THE MEN'S PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Chipotle is tying New York and San Antonio's 53-year connection to its real ingredients

New York's Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges' go-to high protein orders are featured as limited-time digital menu items on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com

The duo also stars in Chipotle's new "Time For Real" ad, which will premiere during the second game of the men's professional basketball championship series on June 5

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new campaign, "53 Years. 53 Real Ingredients," tied to New York and San Antonio's championship pursuit and inspired by the brand's commitment to real ingredients.

Chipotle is celebrating the men’s professional basketball championship series with its “53 Years. 53 Real Ingredients.” campaign, honoring New York and San Antonio’s shared 53-year basketball connection and the brand’s commitment to real ingredients. Following the series, Chipotle will give away 53,000 free burritos to fans nationwide.

Both teams in this year's men's professional basketball championship series share a meaningful connection to 1973. That year, New York won its last championship, while San Antonio's professional basketball journey began. To celebrate the occasion, Chipotle is spotlighting its 53 real ingredients and will reward fans nationwide with 53,000 free burritos following the championship series.

How Fans Can Score One of 53,000 Free Burritos

Immediately following the final game of the series, Chipotle will post a text-to-win code on X that unlocks 53,000 free entrée codes. The first 53,000 fans to text the designated code to 888-222 will receive a free entrée offer.*

"This year's series created a connection we couldn't ignore: 53 years tied to a unique championship storyline and 53 real ingredients that define Chipotle," said Stephanie Perdue, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle. "Giving away 53,000 free burritos is our way of bringing that story to life for fans."

Team Chipotle Takes Basketball's Biggest Stage

As excitement builds around basketball's biggest stage, Team Chipotle athletes and longtime superfans Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges will star in the brand's new "Time For Real" advertising campaign while bringing their go-to high protein orders to fans as featured digital menu items for a limited time.

As two of basketball's most versatile players, Hart and Bridges have built their games around energy, consistency and doing a little bit of everything on the floor. Their Chipotle orders reflect that same approach, featuring real, protein-packed ingredients designed to fuel performance and everyday routines. Fans can order Hart and Bridges' go-to high protein meals as featured digital menu items on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Josh Hart's High Protein Burrito: White rice, double adobo chicken, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese. ( 95g of protein )

White rice, double adobo chicken, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream and cheese. ( ) Mikal Bridges' High Protein Bowl: White rice, double adobo chicken, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa and lettuce. (71g of protein)

Images of the menu items can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/s5bvbezl14tj6ih9sz52e/ACDt5QILSw6Kru6bY-BfMPY?rlkey=uf2gjxf2fwcskpcf3enml2hxc&st=yhl8c1pn&dl=0.

Introducing "Time For Real"

As members of Team Chipotle, Hart and Bridges are starring in the brand's new "Time For Real" ad, airing during the second game of the 2026 men's professional basketball championship series on June 5. The campaign, created in partnership with Venables Bell & Partners and directed by Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated filmmaker Jake Scott, features superfan athletes and creators showcasing how Chipotle supports their performance, creativity and everyday routines.

See here for the full ad: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/anedtj3urtmkp7lfc0gs3/ZVBP1512085_Fuel_Not_Filler_16x9_15.mp4?rlkey=rlzl01tcv0icgm9fkvdvyqgv6&st=9jfdm4p4&dl=0.

A Deep History of Chipotle Fandom

Hart and Bridges' love for Chipotle is well documented. Both are Chipotle Celebrity Card holders, a benefit that grants them free Chipotle for a year, and the duo has previously teamed up with the brand on custom Chipotle To-Go Bags and put their fandom to the test through a lie detector challenge. Bridges has famously said he has eaten Chipotle every day since 2013, while Hart has posted that "Away game = Chipotle on a flight" and that "Chipotle was sent from the heavens."

*53,000 codes available. U.S. only, 13+. Standard text and data rates may apply. Terms: chipotle.com/53-years-codes.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,100 restaurants as of March 31, 2026, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 135,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill