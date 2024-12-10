54% of IT Leaders Cite Resource Shortages as a Major Challenge in Meeting Growing Data Infrastructure Demands, DataStrike Survey Reveals

More than half of survey respondents noted their organizations rely solely on internal IT teams to manage their data infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure managed services, today released its 2025 Data Infrastructure Survey Report, highlighting the mounting challenges faced by IT teams in managing increasingly complex data environments. The survey, which gathered insights from nearly 200 IT leaders and decision-makers, reveals that internal IT teams are being pushed to the brink, balancing the demands of modern data management with limited resources.

The report shows that more than half (55%) of organizations rely solely on internal IT teams to manage their data infrastructure, while only a small fraction (19%) outsources these critical functions. As a result, IT teams are struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements, often managing multiple database platforms and cloud environments simultaneously. More than half (54%) of IT leaders report a lack of resources and tools to meet the growing demands of data infrastructure management.

"IT teams are being asked to do more with less. They are responsible for not only day-to-day operations but also ensuring the seamless integration of new technologies, securing critical data, and delivering real-time insights—all while managing shrinking budgets," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "This report shines a light on the immense pressure IT teams are under and the need for more resources to tackle data infrastructure management."

Key Findings from the Report Include:

Heavy Workload: Nearly half of respondents (49%) reported handling more than one database platform, adding to the complexity of their workloads.

Complex Environments: IT teams are managing an average of two database platforms and two cloud environments, further straining already limited resources.

Cost Optimization: 23% of respondents named data infrastructure cost optimization as a top priority for 2025, alongside cloud instance optimization and the development of a comprehensive data infrastructure strategy.

Outsourcing Trends: 76% of IT leaders expressed interest in outsourcing their data infrastructure management, with 73% of those already outsourcing open to exploring new managed service providers (MSPs).

The DataStrike survey emphasizes the shift toward outsourcing as a solution to alleviate the burdens on internal IT teams. Many organizations are turning to fractional support models and MSPs to access the specialized expertise they need without the overhead of maintaining full-time staff.

Download the survey report to learn more.

