$55 Million Fullerton College Campus Expansion Submitted for DSA Approval

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders and its progressive design-build partner, Roesling Nakamura Terada (RNT) Architects, join Fullerton College in commemorating the progress of the university's campus expansion. After a year of planning, the design and construction plans for a new Instructional Building and an expansion of the campus' central plant are currently under review with the Division of the State Architect (DSA). The DSA provides design and construction oversight for schools and other state facilities to ensure that they comply with all structural, accessibility, and fire and life safety codes. The $55 million project is the community college's first new construction in ten years, and its first ever progressive design-build project.

The new Instructional Building at Fullerton College will house the Humanities Division which includes the English, English as a Second Language, foreign languages, and speech & communication departments. The Humanities Division currently occupies 36 classrooms—many in temporary facilities—scattered across the campus. By 2030, this Division will need an estimated 12 more lecture halls. Not only will the new Instructional Building provide these lecture facilities, the building will offer tutoring rooms and faculty office space, which will allow students to receive enhanced support outside the classroom.

The Instructional Building site is located near contributor buildings to the historic district on the Fullerton College campus. Ralph Roesling, FAIA, Principal at RNT Architects, states, "The New Instructional Building will meet the fine balance of being differentiated from the adjacent historic district contributors, but also compatible with the massing, size, scale, and architectural features of those buildings. With a gabled roof, clay Mission tiles, prominent arches, and ornate iron work, the building will complement the style of its neighboring historic buildings."

The new building's cooling will be provided from the campus central plant located approximately 550 feet north-northwest of the project site. Because the existing plant does not have adequate cooling capacity to support the new Instructional Building, an expansion of the existing chilled water plant will be an integral part of the new development. The projects are anticipated to break ground in the spring of 2020.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "We've enjoyed a truly collaborative process working closely with Fullerton College to deliver this $55 million project using progressive design-build. This delivery method has enabled the entire team to make informed decisions with confidence, maintaining the budget and schedule at all times. The new Instructional Building integrates within the existing historic campus with several sustainable features and will serve the students and staff for decades, as well as the new efficient central plant that will serve the entire campus' current and future needs."

BNBuilders and RNT Architects are an experienced design-build team. The design-build duo also partnered for the recently completed Borrego Springs Public Library.

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 600+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

About RNT Architects

Approaching its 40-year anniversary, Roesling Nakamura Terada (RNT) Architects is the creative force behind some of Southern California's most iconic places. The award-winning architecture and planning firm has completed more than 1,000 projects since its inception in 1980. RNT has offices in San Diego and Ventura, CA; Osaka, Japan; and a sister studio in San Francisco, CA. Clients and projects range in scope from small to large-scale environments to city-wide planning and urban design projects. For more information, visit: rntarchitects.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE BNBuilders

Related Links

http://www.bnbuilders.com

