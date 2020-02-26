55+ New Home Community Now Selling in Lacey, WA

HOMES AT EAGLES BLUFF

From the mid $400s

Rambler and 2-story plans with downstairs master bedrooms

1 to 3 bedrooms, up to 2,566 square feet

Main-floor master suites

Kitchens with quartz countertops and soft close cabinets & drawers

Standard features include covered patios and decks, see-through fireplaces and garages with optional workshops

Options include outdoor fireplaces and dual master suites

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Walking and biking trails to the beach

Access to the Jubilee Lodge—with a fitness center, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, library, game rooms and meeting rooms

Near The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie

Convenient proximity to I-5 and Olympia

"We're very excited to open our first community in the Jubilee masterplan," said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington Division President. "55+ buyers will enjoy Eagles Bluff's attractive selection of floor plans, in addition to all the incredible amenities that Jubilee has to offer."

Eagles Bluff at Jubilee is located at 5526 Waldron Drive NE, Lacey, WA 98516

For more information, call 360.529.6303.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

