Century Communities Joins Amenity-Packed Concept Community in Fairfield, CA

Top 10 national builder will host February Grand Opening for Sunflower at One Lake

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced the Company will host a Grand Opening event this month at One Lake in Fairfield, an amenity-packed planned community boasting access to a 21-acre recreational lake with surrounding parks and trails, plus community gardens, a clubhouse and more.

Plan 3X Rendering | Sunflower at One Lake | New Homes in Fairfield, CA by Century Communities Plan 2 Rendering | Sunflower at One Lake | New Construction Homes in Fairfield, CA by Century Communities

Named Sunflower at One Lake, Century Communities' neighborhood will offer a contemporary lineup of two-story floor plans starting from the $600s. The Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, February 28 will feature tours of two fully furnished models, limited-time savings opportunities, complimentary refreshments, and early access to new homesites.

Learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SunflowerOneLakeCA.

"One Lake has taken an exceptional concept and really knocked it out of the park, offering an elevated quality of life and fostering a tight-knit sense of community," said Dan Turpin, Bay Area Division President. "We're honored to be part of One Lake's growth with a great selection of quality new homes, and at an attractive price point for the community and location. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Grand Opening and helping homebuyers get into their dream homes."

SUNFLOWER AT ONE LAKE | FAIRFIELD, CA

Opening in February from the mid $600s

Two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

2,009 to 2,278 square feet

Features include quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package

Open-concept floor plans with flex space

Two model homes for tour

Resort-style amenities include a scenic 21-acre recreational lake, Lake Trail Park, a clubhouse, a community garden, an outdoor fire pit and BBQ area, and a visitor's center with a coffee shop

Easy access to I-80, plus convenient proximity to the Fairfield-Vacaville Amtrak Station

Community Location:

2600 Briones Drive

Fairfield, CA 94533

925.520.3881

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

