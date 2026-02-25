Century Complete Announces New Townhomes Coming Soon to Spartanburg, SC Community

New community expands Spartanburg-area offerings from online homebuying leader

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—revealed that its Century Complete brand will soon be selling at the Company's newest Spartanburg community, Ellison Townhomes.

Avalon Floor Plan by Century Complete | New Construction Townhomes in Spartanburg, SC | Ellison Townhomes by Century Complete

In addition to quality and affordable new construction, this modern townhome community is designed for low-maintenance living. Future residents will also love amenities like community walking trails, a playground, a dog park, access to open space, and convenient proximity to the Daniel Morgan Trail System (known as "The Dan") and Downtown Spartanburg.

Join the Interest List for Grand Opening updates and more: www.CenturyCommunities.com/EllisonTownhomesSC

"Featuring quality, affordable, and low-maintenance townhomes in a prime Spartanburg location, this new community has a lot to offer," said Cliff Niederpruem, Regional President. "Sales will start soon and opportunities are limited, so it's an ideal time to join our interest list and ensure you're the first to know about available homes and special offers."

ELLISON TOWNHOMES | SPARTANBURG, SC

Coming soon from the low $200s

Low-maintenance modern townhomes

Contemporary design with open-concept layouts

3 bedrooms and 1,402 square feet

Attached 1-bay garages

Standard features include quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl-plank flooring

Easy commute to prime regional hubs like Greenville, along with area colleges and universities

Quick access to local attractions like Downtown Spartanburg, the Daniel Morgan Trail System, additional parks and recreational opportunities—such as fishing, biking and kayaking—plus dining, shopping, farmers markets and more along E. Blackstock Road

Convenient location near I-85

Community Location

4010 Chessgrove Way

Spartanburg, SC 29307

864.509.9195

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Upstate Sales Studio.

Upstate Studio

1401 Woodruff Road, Suite B

Greenville, SC 29615

864.509.9195

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

