55% of Medicare Beneficiaries Now Express Low Confidence in Government Response to Coronavirus, eHealth Survey Finds

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey of more than 2,700 Medicare beneficiaries released today by eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a majority (55%) now express either "low confidence" or "no confidence" in the government's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, compared to 34% in April.

eHealth's survey also found that 58% of Medicare beneficiaries feel more should be done to protect people at increased risk from the virus. Four in ten (40%) feel that coronavirus-related restrictions on everyday life should be stronger, though responses vary by state – for example, 53% of respondents from Florida feel that restrictions should be stronger, compared to 28% of Pennsylvanians.

"Many Medicare beneficiaries are themselves among those at increased risk from the coronavirus, which makes it doubly important to listen to their concerns on this issue," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "Our survey shows that while many of them are getting out more often these days, their concerns about our nation's ability to stamp out the disease have only increased. We also found that Medicare beneficiaries' experience during the pandemic crisis may lead to lifestyle changes that persist even after the threat is gone."

Additional highlights from eHealth's survey:

Medicare beneficiaries are leaving home more often these days : 41% say they leave the house 3 or more times per week, compared to 19% in April.

: 41% say they leave the house 3 or more times per week, compared to 19% in April. Lifestyles of many Medicare beneficiaries may change permanently due to coronavirus : 68% say they will be less likely to go on a cruise after the coronavirus crisis is over; 53% will be less likely to visit an amusement park; 49% will be less likely to fly on an airplane.

: 68% say they will be less likely to go on a cruise after the coronavirus crisis is over; 53% will be less likely to visit an amusement park; 49% will be less likely to fly on an airplane. If coronavirus is still a threat in November, most Medicare beneficiaries would prefer to vote by mail: 65% of voters said they would prefer to vote by mail in November; 35% would prefer to vote at a polling place.

eHealth's findings are based on a voluntary survey of Medicare beneficiaries who purchased Medicare health insurance products through eHealth. The survey was conducted between July 20 and 21, 2020, and a total of 2,761 responses were collected.

