5G Equipment Market to Record CAGR of 66.62% with Cisco Systems Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. Emerging as Top Communications Equipment Industry Players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity and surging adoption of 5G networks for smart cities will notably drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as threat of cybersecurity breach and high deployment cost of 5G technology will challenge market's growth.

The 5G equipment market report is segmented by product (macrocell, small cell, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US will make it the key revenue-generating economy of 5G equipment market in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.,

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

