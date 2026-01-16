5th Seed to Spoon Summit: Master Your Food, Health & Future in OH!

The 5th annual Seed to Spoon Summit, happening June 17-18, 2026, will feature Kelly McKenna, CEO of End Chronic Disease, and other experts, empowering attendees to master their food, health, and future.

SUGARCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the 5th annual Seed to Spoon Summit, taking place from June 17 th to June 18 th , 2026! We are excited to announce Kelly McKenna, CEO of End Chronic Disease, as one of our distinguished guest speakers. Join us as McKenna shares invaluable insights on chronic disease and the importance of healthy eating. With her leadership efforts, including the recent AB 1264 legislation banning ultra-processed foods in California schools, she is a true advocate for change.

This year's summit promises to be more than just an event; it's an extensive, hands-on experience designed to empower you to take control of your food, health, and future. Over two action-packed days, attendees will hear from inspiring speakers, gain essential lifestyle skills, and connect with a like-minded community passionate about nutritious foods and holistic living.

Don't miss our exclusive Wednesday evening Premier Event on June 17 th, featuring Kelly McKenna alongside Del Bigtree, from The HighWire and CEO of MAHA Action, and Julian Douwes, MD, from Clinicum St. Georg, Germany. They will address critical health issues including Lyme Disease, offering insights and solutions for a healthier future.

This summit is your opportunity to embark on a transformative journey toward food independence. Tickets are on sale now, and we encourage you to secure your spot today! Be part of a movement that champions homegrown and local foods and empowers individuals and families to lead healthier lives.

Join us at the Seed to Spoon Summit, and take "one more step" toward freedom in your health journey!

Rooted in eight generations of superior craftsmanship—from farming and blacksmithing to clockmaking and precision metal manufacturing—Superb Sealing responded to the 2021 supply chain crisis by leveraging its engineering prowess to design a state-of-the-art canning lid. The product features an enhanced seal, rigorous quality assurance, and improved corrosion resistance. Learn more at www.superbcanning.com

