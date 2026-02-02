Del Bigtree Headlines 5th Seed to Spoon Summit in Ohio, Hosted by Superb Industries

Join Emmy Award-winning producer Del Bigtree and other experts at the 5th Seed to Spoon Summit from June 17th to 18th, 2026, for two days dedicated to transforming your health and achieving food independence.

SUGARCREEK, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to transform your health journey? Join us for the 5th Seed to Spoon Summit , happening June 17 th to June 18 th , 2026! This is your chance to experience an exciting and empowering event featuring renowned guest speaker Del Bigtree, an Emmy Award-winning producer and host of The HighWire. Del will share his insights on natural health, informed consent, and personal sovereignty in healthcare - addressing crucial topics that impact us all. Del Bigtree made his first appearance at the Seed To Spoon Summit in 2025 and due to audience demand - he is coming back for second year in a row. Del brings passionate energy engaging his audience about truth and transparency in the health industry. You won't want to miss Del Bigtree speak!

This year's summit is not just an event—it's a dynamic, hands-on experience designed to inspire and equip you to take charge of your food, health, and future. Over two action-packed days, connect with like-minded individuals, hear from exceptional speakers, and gain invaluable skills for a healthier lifestyle.

Don't miss our exclusive Wednesday evening Premier Event on June 17 th , which features Del Bigtree alongside Kelly McKenna, CEO of End Chronic Disease , and Julian Douwes, MD, from Clinicum St. Georg, Germany . Together, they will tackle pressing health issues like Lyme Disease while providing solutions and insights that can guide you toward a healthier future.

This summit is your gateway to a transformative experience centered on food independence. Tickets are on sale now —secure your spot today and join a movement that champions homegrown and local foods, empowering you and your family to live healthier lives.

Don't wait! Take "one more step" toward freedom in your health journey by purchasing your tickets for the Seed to Spoon Summit today!

