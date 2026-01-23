Julian Douwes MD, 20,000 Lyme Patients Treated, Returns to Summit

The 5th annual Seed to Spoon Summit in Sugarcreek, Ohio, features Dr. Julian Douwes, who has successfully treated over 20,000 Lyme disease patients, offering groundbreaking insights and solutions for healthier living.

SUGARCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th annual Seed to Spoon Summit, co-founded by John Miller of Superb Sealing Solutions LLC, will convene from June 17th to June 18th, 2026, in Walnut Creek, Ohio, offering a comprehensive experience for individuals seeking to enhance their health and well-being. This event is designed for anyone interested in taking charge of their health, exploring nutritious foods, embracing holistic living practices, and addressing critical health concerns such as Lyme Disease. An exclusive Premier Event is also scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, June 17th.

Tickets for this transformative event are currently available for purchase. Secure your participation to gain valuable insights and connect with a like-minded community dedicated to improving health and lifestyle. Visit seedtospoon.life to reserve your spot today.

Attendees can anticipate an enriching program featuring inspiring speakers and opportunities to acquire vital lifestyle skills. The summit provides a platform to connect with a community focused on nutritious foods and holistic living. The agenda includes:

Groundbreaking insights on effective treatments for Lyme Disease.

Invaluable information on evidence-based approaches to eradicate the disease.

Actionable insights and solutions for fostering a healthier life.

A notable highlight of this year's summit is the return of Julian Douwes, MD, a highly regarded scientist from Clinicum St. Georg, Bad Aibling, Germany, who has successfully treated over 20,000 patients globally for Lyme Disease. His return was prompted by significant interest and concern expressed by attendees at last year's event regarding the increasing prevalence of Lyme Disease in communities. Dr. Douwes will share his extensive expertise on effective treatments and evidence-based strategies. The summit also features presentations from Del Bigtree, of The HighWire, and Kelly McKenna, CEO of End Chronic Disease, who will address pressing health topics with practical guidance. This comprehensive, hands-on experience aligns with the mission of empowering individuals to take decisive steps toward food independence and health empowerment, championing homegrown and local foods, and equipping families to lead healthier lives.

The Seed to Spoon Summit aims to equip participants and their families with the knowledge and tools necessary to lead healthier lives, fostering a proactive approach to personal and familial well-being.

Rooted in eight generations of superior craftsmanship—from farming and blacksmithing to clockmaking and precision metal manufacturing—Superb Sealing responded to the 2021 supply chain crisis by leveraging its engineering prowess to design a state-of-the-art canning lid. The product features an enhanced seal, rigorous quality assurance, and improved corrosion resistance. Learn more at www.superbcanning.com

