5W and Haute Living Launch the Designer AI Visibility Index, the First Audit Framework Measuring How Interior Designers and Architects Appear on ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity

New Joint Program From the AI Communications Firm and Haute Living Documents the Citation Gap in Luxury Design — and Opens the 12-Month Window to Own It

MIAMI, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and Haute Living today launched the Designer AI Visibility Index — a research and audit framework that measures how interior designers, architects, and creative studios appear across ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, the platforms where ultra-high-net-worth homeowners now begin their search for design talent. The Index is paired with the Haute Design Network, a tiered editorial and audit membership built for design professionals who want to be cited inside AI answers and ranked authoritatively in luxury search.

The Designer AI Visibility Index is the latest in 5W's AI Visibility Index Series, the agency's flagship research franchise measuring how generative AI is reshaping consumer category discovery. Prior volumes have covered ultra-luxury travel, luxury real estate, medical aesthetics, AI-native SaaS, and cannabis and CBD.

The audit findings document a structural gap in the design category. The most-published interior designers and architects in the United States — including firms with decades of editorial coverage, prestige client lists, and active social channels — frequently do not surface inside AI answer engines on prompts central to their own specialty markets. AI engines weight credentialed editorial features, structured profiles, third-party citations, and Google News–indexed publisher coverage. Studios whose visibility has been built primarily on social, paid directories, or sponsored placements consistently under-index in the answer layer.

The Haute Design Network provides design firms a structured path to close that gap. Three membership tiers are available:

Silver ($500/year) — Premium Haute Design profile on HauteLiving.com, official Haute Design badge, searchable member listing, client inquiry form, AI-readable profile structure, verified links, and one Featured Project submission.

— Premium Haute Design profile on HauteLiving.com, official Haute Design badge, searchable member listing, client inquiry form, AI-readable profile structure, verified links, and one Featured Project submission. Gold ($1,500/year) — Everything in Silver, plus a featured editorial interview on HauteLiving.com published by Haute Living, newsletter feature, social promotion, two Featured Project submissions, and the full AI Visibility & SEO Audit produced by 5W's Generative Engine Optimization practice.

— Everything in Silver, plus a featured editorial interview on HauteLiving.com published by Haute Living, newsletter feature, social promotion, two Featured Project submissions, and the full AI Visibility & SEO Audit produced by 5W's Generative Engine Optimization practice. Platinum ($6,000/year) — Everything in Gold, plus four total editorial features per year, Haute TV video interview where available, dedicated video and social amplification, priority visibility reporting, Haute Black Leaders membership, and five Featured Project submissions.

Founding members of the Haute Design Network include Kobi Karp, Heather Hilliard, Studio Panduro, Balli Group, and Enea Landscape Architecture. Eighty-nine founding seats remain. Haute Living publishes to 65,000 newsletter subscribers and 500,000+ monthly readers and is indexed by Google News.

"For twenty years at Haute Living, I have watched ultra-high-net-worth clients hire designers and architects through magazine coverage and personal referral," said Seth Semilof, Co-Founder of Haute Living. "That funnel has changed. Today, the wealthiest homeowner in America is opening ChatGPT before she opens any other channel. The Designer AI Visibility Index gives the design industry the first clear measurement of who is being named in those answers and who is being summarized away. The studios that act on it now will define the next decade of luxury design hires."

"Citation share is the new market share, and design is the next category where it will be decided," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "AI engines reward credentialed editorial coverage and structured authority. They do not reward social followings or directory listings. The studios that build a Generative Engine Optimization position in 2026 will compound an advantage their competitors will spend years trying to close."

The full Designer AI Visibility Index framework and Haute Design Network membership details are available at hauteliving.com/design. The 5W Generative Engine Optimization practice is at 5wpr.com/practice/geo-optimization.cfm.

About Haute Living

Haute Living is a luxury lifestyle media platform serving ultra-high-net-worth readers across the United States and internationally. Through HauteLiving.com, Haute Living magazine, and an integrated network of editorial verticals — including Haute Design, Haute MD, Haute Black, Haute Residence, and HL Real Estate Group — Haute Living connects affluent readers, developers, and design professionals to the world's leading luxury brands and talent. Haute Living is a property of Haute Media Group, founded and led by Co-Founder and Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations