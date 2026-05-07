Walmart Owns 21% of U.S. Grocery — But Costco Owns the AI Answer

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, the premier AI communications firm in the United States, today released the U.S. Grocery Retail AI Visibility Index 2026 — the 11th installment in 5W's AI Visibility Index research series, and the first to rank American grocery retailers by how frequently they are cited inside AI-generated answers.

The headline finding rewrites the category league table.

Walmart, with approximately 21 percent of U.S. grocery market share — the largest in the country — ranks fourth in AI citation share. The retailer cited most often when American shoppers ask ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, or Google AI Overviews where to buy their groceries is Costco. Trader Joe's ranks second. Whole Foods ranks third. Aldi, H-E-B, and Wegmans are all punching far above what their physical footprint would predict.

"Market share is a lagging indicator. AI citation share is a leading indicator," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "The grocers who close that gap in 2026 will define the category in 2030. Most grocery CMOs we talk to are running 2019 playbooks against 2026 consumer behavior."

5W researchers ran more than 80 consumer-intent queries across 12 sub-categories — best overall grocery store, cheapest, highest-quality produce, best private label, best organic, best meal planning, best bulk, best delivery, best customer service, best regional, and others — across the four leading consumer AI platforms. Each retailer was scored on citation frequency, position within the answer, sentiment, and sub-category dominance.

The top 10: Costco, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, H-E-B, Publix, Wegmans, and Target.

Key structural findings:

Market share no longer predicts AI citation share. Walmart's roughly 21 percent share translates to an estimated 8 to 10 percent AI citation share across premium query categories. The decoupling is the single largest such gap in American retail.

Private label is the highest-leverage citation asset a grocer owns. Kirkland, Trader Joe's, 365, Good & Gather, and Great Value are cited directly by name in AI answers at rates that exceed most national CPG brands.

Regional loyalty translates directly into regional AI dominance. Regional chains outperform national chains in their home markets by 3x or more.

Reddit and TikTok are under-priced citation surfaces. Perplexity pulls a majority of its answers from community sources. ChatGPT and Claude weight Reddit heavily.

The report also identifies six 2026 dynamics reshaping the category, including the new GLP-1 grocery basket, Aldi's expansion as a citation-compounding program, and Walmart's CEO transition from Doug McMillon to John Furner — effective February 1, 2026 — as a brand-narrative inflection point.

The full Index, including ranks 11 through 25 and sub-category breakdowns, is available as a free download at 5wpr.com/research.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations