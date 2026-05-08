Coinbase and Kraken Capture 22% of All AI Citations in U.S. Crypto, According to New 5W AI Visibility Index

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Crypto & Digital Assets AI Visibility Index 2026, ranking the top 25 U.S. crypto and digital-asset brands by estimated citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. It is the latest installment in 5W's AI Visibility Index Series, the firm's flagship research franchise measuring how generative AI engines surface brands in consumer search.

5W ran more than 65 consumer-intent prompts across the five engines in Q1 2026, tracking citations across U.S. centralized exchanges, fintech and brokerage crypto, custody and self-custody, Bitcoin ETF issuers, and stablecoin and payments rails. The findings document a category being formed inside AI answers in real time, under live regulatory volatility, with no legacy brand memory.

Key findings:

Coinbase (13.0%) and Kraken (9.0%) together account for 22% of all crypto -category AI citations across the 65+ tracked queries — more than three times the citation share of the next-largest U.S. exchange.

(13.0%) and Kraken (9.0%) together account for 22% of all -category AI citations across the 65+ tracked queries — more than three times the citation share of the next-largest U.S. exchange. Gemini (5.5%) holds the #3 position, anchored by NYDFS trust-company status and the Winklevoss twins' personal brand. Citation share in regulated-trust prompts exceeds the platform's commercial scale.

Robinhood Crypto (5.0%) ranks #4. The 2025 spinout into a standalone SEC-compliant entity dissolved Robinhood's prior citation penalty and re-anchored its position as the beginner-friendly entry point. AI answers now place Robinhood ahead of Coinbase in true-beginner prompts.

(5.0%) ranks #4. The 2025 spinout into a standalone SEC-compliant entity dissolved Robinhood's prior citation penalty and re-anchored its position as the beginner-friendly entry point. AI answers now place Robinhood ahead of in true-beginner prompts. BlackRock IBIT (4.5%) ranks #5 and dominates " Bitcoin ETF" prompts. With 45–49% of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF assets, IBIT has built citation lock-in in 24 months — a consolidation pace closer to Vanguard's index-fund category formation than to typical ETF adoption.

ETF" prompts. With 45–49% of U.S. spot ETF assets, IBIT has built citation lock-in in 24 months — a consolidation pace closer to Vanguard's index-fund category formation than to typical ETF adoption. Binance .US (4.0%) ranks #6, materially below where its global parent's brand recognition would predict. The 2023 SEC settlement and structural separation from Binance global continue to suppress citation share.

.US (4.0%) ranks #6, materially below where its global parent's brand recognition would predict. The 2023 SEC settlement and structural separation from global continue to suppress citation share. Cash App Bitcoin (3.5%) ranks #8 — Bitcoin -only positioning produces citation share above commercial scale in beginner prompts.

(3.5%) ranks #8 — -only positioning produces citation share above commercial scale in beginner prompts. Bitstamp (2.0%) ranks #12 despite one of the strongest security pedigrees in the category. Available in only 38 states, Bitstamp has the narrowest U.S. footprint of any major exchange tracked.

Hardware wallet citations are softening. Ledger and Trezor still win "best crypto wallet " prompts but lose "best way to store crypto " prompts to regulated-exchange custody answers. The post-FTX self-custody narrative is no longer the dominant AI citation frame.

The report identifies six structural findings reshaping the category, including: public-company audit trails outperforming proof-of-reserves in mainstream AI citations; the brokerage-fintech category structurally entering the crypto exchange citation set; and ETF issuer citations consolidating faster than retail-exchange citations.

From Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5W:

"Crypto is the cleanest example we've seen of an entire retail-finance category being formed inside AI answers in less than five years. There's no Fidelity-Schwab-Vanguard incumbent set the next 50 million American crypto buyers grew up trusting. The brand AI surfaces when someone asks ChatGPT 'where do I buy Bitcoin' or 'is Robinhood safe for crypto' is the brand they default to — and the citation patterns that lock in this year will define which platforms own the next decade. The window is open. It does not stay open."

The full Crypto & Digital Assets AI Visibility Index 2026 is available at: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/crypto-ai-visibility-index-2026/

The full AI Visibility Index Series is at: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/

To explore 5W's Generative Engine Optimization practice: https://www.5wpr.com/practice/geo-optimization.cfm

Methodology

5W analyzed more than 65 consumer-intent prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews in Q1 2026. Sub-categories tracked: U.S. centralized exchanges, fintech and brokerage crypto, custody and self-custody, Bitcoin and crypto ETFs, and stablecoins and Bitcoin-native services. Citation share represents estimated proportion of brand citations across the tracked prompts. The Index measures AI citation share for marketing and communications strategy purposes; it does not rank platforms on safety of funds, regulatory standing, fee competitiveness, or investment suitability.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations