5W Named 2X Winner in 2023 TITAN Health Awards

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce its client campaigns have been named winners in the inaugural TITAN Health Awards.

5W's Health & Wellness division was awarded a TITAN Platinum award in the Provider & Services – Health Advice Hero category for their work with client Sleepopolis. During Sleep Awareness Month, 5W raised the profile of Dr. Shelby Harris, a NY-based sleep expert and clinical psychologist who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine and is the Sleep Health Director of Sleepopolis, on a national scale. The division's work garnered top-tier media attention, raking in more than 700 million+ media impressions.

The division also received a TITAN Gold award in the Website – Education/Training category for work with client RecoveryEducation.com. Launched December 1, 2022, the site offers education, support, and community for parents of adolescents and young adults struggling with a substance use disorder. Since the campaign's commencement, the division has secured media across various broadcast, podcast, and online publications. As a result, RecoveryEducation.com's top industry experts have spread education and awareness about leading concerns for today's parents, including but not limited to the fentanyl crisis, safety tools such as Narcan, and much more.

"We're thrilled to be honored with two TITAN awards, and to celebrate the remarkable work executed by our Health and Wellness team," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We have the incredible opportunity as an agency partner to these clients to implement work that makes a noticeable impact, and campaigns that advance the health industry in ways that matter. These team recognitions are well-deserved."

Even in its inaugural season, the competition collected hundreds of exceptional submissions from over 25 countries, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, and Germany, among numerous others, attracting significant international acclaim.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®.

