5WPR Named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce that it has been named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025 , marking the agency's third consecutive year on the prestigious list. The Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that are driving meaningful impact for entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping them grow, solve complex challenges, and achieve measurable success.

Being named an Inc. Power Partner reflects the agency's continued commitment to supporting businesses across a range of industries, including consumer, corporate, technology, healthcare, and financial services . The recognition comes after a rigorous selection process, with hundreds of companies evaluated based on client feedback and demonstrated ability to deliver results that move the needle for startups and small businesses alike.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as an Inc. Power Partner," said Matthew Caiola, CEO of 5WPR. "Being included for the third consecutive year is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the strong partnerships we've built with clients across industries. Helping entrepreneurs and small businesses navigate challenges and achieve their goals is at the heart of what we do, and it is deeply rewarding to see that impact acknowledged on such a meaningful platform."

Inc. is a hub for millions of entrepreneurs and business owners seeking insights, guidance, and connections. 5WPR's inclusion highlights the agency's expertise in strategic communications, integrated PR and marketing campaigns, and brand storytelling, demonstrating how its services help clients thrive in competitive, fast-moving markets.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C ( Beauty & Fashion , Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness , Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management ), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media , SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

