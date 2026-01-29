5W Named Finalist in the 2026 Innovation SABRE Awards North America for DREO

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, one of the largest independently owned public relations and digital marketing firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2026 Innovation SABRE Awards North America for their work with DREO, the No. 1 Tower Fan Brand in U.S and the No. 1 Household Fan and Space Heater Brand on Amazon U.S.

The recognition honors the campaign "Driving National Coverage Through a Dual-Format Launch Strategy - DREO with 5WPR," submitted in the Earned Media General Market, Consumer and Lifestyle Media category. Presented by Provoke Media, the Innovation SABRE Awards recognize excellence in branding, reputation, and engagement.

Developed to support DREO 's winter product launch, the campaign paired pre-launch media desksides with an in-person experiential event, giving press and influencers hands-on access to the products while fueling early coverage and sustained sampling demand.

"Being named a finalist reflects the strength of this integrated launch strategy and the team's ability to turn product innovation into meaningful earned visibility," said Lori Ruggiero , managing partner & EVP at 5W.

5W and DREO have partnered together since 2024, helping drive more in-depth, high-quality and consistent media coverage across its range of home, health and lifestyle audiences.

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

About DREO

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 20 million users. Proudly becoming the No. 1 Household Fan and Space Heater Brand on Amazon U.S. for two consecutive years* and the No. 1 Tower Fan Brand in the U.S.** DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

