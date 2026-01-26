5WPR Named Agency of Record for Bedsure Pet

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W PR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named Agency of Record for Bedsure Pet , a leading pet essentials brand known for combining comfort, functionality, and modern design.

Bedsure Pet is recognized for its high-quality, feature-rich pet products designed to support pets' well-being through supportive, calming, cooling, and warming solutions. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has generated over $415 million in global Amazon sales and sold more than 11 million units, cementing its position as a top-performing brand in the pet category.

As part of the partnership, 5W will lead an integrated pet product PR and marketing program for Bedsure Pet to sharpen its positioning, campaign strategy, and messaging. The scope includes proactive media outreach, custom pitch development, newsjacking, press releases, award strategy and submissions, and ongoing account management and reporting.

"Bedsure Pet has built a strong foundation around quality, comfort, and timeless aesthetics," said Marijana Gucunski , Executive Vice President, Consumer Lifestyle at 5W. "Our team is excited to help sharpen its positioning in the pet category, drive meaningful media coverage, and further establish the brand as a trusted name among pet parents."

Through this engagement, 5W will focus on bolstering Bedsure Pet's credibility across national media, while aligning storytelling with the brand's broader growth and marketing objectives.

For more information about Bedsure's pet products, visit its official website or Amazon brand store . For more information about 5W, visit www.5wpr.com .

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

About Bedsure Pet

Bedsure Pet is a leading pet essentials brand with a mission to deliver the highest-quality comfort, paired with elevated design, across a broad range of products for pets of all ages, breeds, and sizes. Since launching in 2019, the brand has generated over $415 million in global Amazon sales and sold more than 11 million units, with multiple products ranking as Amazon Best Sellers across dog and cat categories. Offering pet beds, blankets, mats, cat cubes, and more, Bedsure Pet delivers supportive, calming, cooling, and warming solutions that promote well-being and meet the diverse needs of pets while seamlessly fitting into modern homes. For more information, visit Bedsure Pet's official website or Amazon brand store . Stay in touch with Bedsure Pet on social media: @bedsurepet .



