5W Public Relations Named A Top 20 Healthcare PR Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR) has announced that the firm has been named a top 20 Healthcare PR Agency in the U.S. by leading PR and communications publication, O'Dwyers. 5WPR was also named a top 10 Agency in the U.S. in 2018 and was recognized earlier this year by the American Business Awards as a Silver Steve PR Agency of the Year.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top 20 Healthcare firm in the U.S.," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "This is a category that is constantly growing in size and innovation, and to be working in partnership with clients at the forefront of health services and health technology is an incredibly exciting space to be in."

5W's roster of Health & Wellness clients includes Rainbow Light, DIONO, Lifestyles Condoms, Lycored, Bark Technologies, Inc., as well as a diverse roster of doctors, medical practices and treatment facilities.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

