5W Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Mobile Health Platform, emocha

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for turnkey mobile health platform emocha, one of the first mobile health technologies ever developed. With telehealth becoming more mainstream due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 5WPR corporate team will be working hard to raise awareness surrounding emocha's partnerships with prominent hospitals, cities, and health services, as well as amplifying their voice in the media.

emocha is used in public health departments, clinical trials, health systems, and managed care organizations to achieve high medication adherence rates and engage patients in care. The platform has also expanded efforts during the coronavirus pandemic to perform short, virtual check-ins to identify, track, and manage COVID-19 symptoms for hospitals, employers, and educational institutions.

"We look forward to supporting emocha and showcasing their technology as it assists in the battle against COVID-19," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "Their platform is crucial within the healthcare industry, especially with no immediate end to the pandemic in sight."

"As emocha continues to grow and scale, our partnership with 5W has proven to be effective, as their team understands how to deliver high quality, impactful results that tell our business story," says Sebastian Seiguer, CEO and co-founder of emocha. "We are eager to see what lies ahead for both organizations."

5W's corporate practice navigates the complex landscape of business communications for start-ups to Fortune 500 clients, with an understanding of how to strengthen reputations, position executives as thought leaders, communicate with key constituents, build brand awareness, showcase next-level innovations, and manage shareholder expectation, in the new digital age.

About emocha Mobile Health

emocha provides remote monitoring services to monitor the health of individuals through virtual check-ins and scalable human engagement. Since 2015, a version of emocha has been used for monitoring public health outbreaks, including Ebola and COVID-19. The platform is additionally being used by public health departments, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations across the globe to radically improve medication adherence for patients with diabetes, tuberculosis, opioid use disorder, asthma, COPD, hepatitis C, and other chronic and infectious diseases, and to monitor COVID-19 symptoms for those at risk. Learn more at www.emocha.com.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

