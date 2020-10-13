5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Two 2020 PR News Platinum Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their Health PR and Digital PR client work has been recognized as a finalist in two categories for the 2020 Platinum PR Awards, PR Team of the Year, and Best Use of Social Media, Single Platform.

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR's Health team has produced excellent results on behalf of clients across the industry including CBD, health technologies including Telemedicine, as well as doctors and health centers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, making them an ideal finalist in the PR Team of the Year category.

"This has been a groundbreaking year for the Health & Wellness team," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch. "The team has been recognized across the industry for their innovative approach to client work, and we are extremely proud of them. They were faced with many challenges, yet they continued to provide top-tier service to all their clients. This nomination is well deserved."

The 5W Digital PR team assists clients in developing multi-faceted digital campaigns that enhance visibility for brands while building connections with audiences, which they executed for client SodaStream in the We Come Bearing Tweets –SodaStream Super Bowl LIV Twitter campaign, a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media, Single Platform category. The team was responsible for creating and posting assets that complimented the client's Super Bowl spot and engaging with consumers and other brands. To do so, the team set up a war room to ensure real-time collaboration and engagement on behalf of the brand. Results were impressive with over 11 million impressions and close to one-thousand new followers on the client's Twitter account.

"The Digital PR team has proven to be an enormous asset to our agency," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "The Super Bowl has always drawn the attention of the entire country to their TV screen, but more recently to social media to engage with brands and interact with other users. The team stepped up to the challenge and provided outstanding results for the client on the largest stage."

Winners of the 2020 PR News Platinum Awards will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on October 27th.

