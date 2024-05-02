5WPR Awarded Grand Stevie Award in 2024 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

The Grand Stevie Awards are best-of-competition prizes awarded to only a handful of organizations that submit the best body of work to the competition and cannot be applied for directly.

"Stevie Awards represent the best in business, and few organizations can say they've received a Grand Stevie Award. We are proud to be recognized this year as the Most Honored Public Relations Agency," said 5WPR Chairman and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "This recognition is a direct reflection of our hardworking employees, and the outstanding work our incredible client partners allow us to execute on their behalf."

In 2024, 5WPR earned Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins for nominations submitted on behalf of itself for Agency of the Year, and client campaigns for epres, Foxwoods Resort Casino, G-SHOCK, InDrive, and The Strong National Museum of Play.

This year, more than 3,700 nominations were considered by a judging panel of more than 300 professionals.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

