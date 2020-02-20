5W Public Relations Technology Division Focuses on Clients Changing the Future of Streaming Media Space with Launch of Specialty Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the creation of a specialty practice devoted to clients in the future of streaming space. A subsidiary of the technology division, this specialized team of PR practitioners will focus on communicating complex technological innovations for clients in the emergent industries of connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top TV (OTT).

With several existing clients in the future of television streaming arena, 5W has comprehensive experience crafting narratives for this intricate industry and offers insight into the trending narratives and thought leadership opportunities available. The team's expertise in this area has resulted in their CTV and OTT clients being featured in top mainstream and business publications globally.

"5WPR's technology division has been crafting messaging for leading and emerging companies in this multifarious space for years," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "We know the future of streaming has only just begun, and we're proud to offer clients our specialized services in this area for years to come."

Buzz around the future of streaming has been gaining momentum rapidly, compelling many professionals and organizations to take notice. Additionally, the Association of National Advertisers states that the number of households with CTV technology will increase by 82% by 2023.

As a leader in the future of streaming PR space, 5WPR offers clients messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

