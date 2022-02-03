5W Public Relations Welcomes Dragon Hemp to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Dragon Hemp, a new line of wellness products composed of hybrid formulations infused with the original Chinese Herb, CBD, additional clean-sourced and time-honored Chinese Herbs as well as other botanicals. Developed by renowned Sports Medicine Acupuncturist, Kevin Menard, Lac, the blends of ingredients in Dragon Hemp products are known to restore harmony and balance to the body and are available in various delivery formats including tinctures, balms, and capsules.

5W will work with the client to generate media that achieves mass consumer engagement and industry awareness, introducing Dragon Hemp's meticulously crafted custom formulas to showcase their benefits including performance enhancement, recovery support and restore overall wellbeing.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard over the past couple of years to sharpen our expertise within the wellness industry, specifically in emerging subcategories within the supplement space," said 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "We look forward to supporting Dragon Hemp and sharing their story and unique product offerings, that combine Chinese Herbs and CBD, to consumers."

5WPR understands the competitive environment in the wellness industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic while adhering to regulations and policies. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the supplement arena within the industry gets clients the results they are looking for.

PR services offered to wellness clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Dragon Hemp

Developed by renowned Sports Medicine Acupuncturist, Kevin Menard, Lac, Dragon Hemp was meticulously crafted to aid his patients' wellness journey beyond the walls of his clinic. In 2012, Kevin founded Menard Acupuncture, a Sag Harbor, NY based clinic focused on Sports Medicine Acupuncture. Through his training in Traditional Chinese Medicine and in practice treating patients, Kevin has always turned to the healing powers of Chinese Herbs as a modality to treat conditions such as muscular-skeletal pain, insomnia, anxiety, Lyme disease, and other inflammatory issues.

As an athlete and an avid martial artist, Kevin started incorporating CBD into his daily regimens to support his own training and recovery process. With the advancements in CBD science, and increased research explaining the biomechanics of its efficacy via the Endocannabinoid system, Kevin realized the healing potential of combining this original Chinese Herb with other botanicals used in his clinic.

At our core, we believe the body possesses the natural ability to heal, and our goal is to support that process by restoring harmony and balance. Dragon Hemp represents the synergistic potential of combining time-honored Chinese Medicine & Herbs with today's advancements in cannabinoid plant medicine.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations