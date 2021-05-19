5W Public Relations Welcomes Leading Shapewear Brand, Shapermint, to Roster of Lifestyle Clients

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., welcomes Shapermint, an e-commerce distributor and online community of women's shapewear offerings, to their client roster.

With over four million members of the Shapermint community, they are the fast-growing direct-to-consumer intimates marketplace. Kicking off the partnership, 5W provided support for Shapermint's inaugural 2021 Mother's Day campaign, a national search for its first-ever 'Chief Mom Officer'.

This past year brought a number of issues to light, including the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on women in the workplace. As reported by CBS News, more than 3 million women dropped from the U.S. labor force due to pandemic-related issues. With a majority of those being mothers, Shapermint aimed to address these disparities and reshape the modern workplace by calling upon moms and mother figures alike to apply for the new position.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shapermint and their purpose-driven, industry-changing mission to our lifestyle practice," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "Shapermint is on a mission to empower women across the globe through intimate apparel pieces that prioritize comfort and confidence. Our team looks forward to supporting their purpose through innovative and thoughtful campaigns that resonate with consumers."

The progressive shapewear and intimates company, which utilizes a work-from-home model, fosters a positive work culture grounded in fun, progressive learning, and work-life balance. During a time when many mothers and parents are in need of a flexible position that allows them to balance their roles both at work and at home, Shapermint's Chief Mom Officer initiative addressed a real problem and need, while recognizing moms and parents alike for all that they do.

"Eighty percent of Shapermint customers are inspiring mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters and caregivers who carry out the incredible role of shaping the next generation," said Siobhán Lonergan, Chief Brand Officer of Shapermint. "5W Public Relations understood our target audience from the onset of our partnership, and worked to develop a campaign that was real, impactful, and recognized that being a mom is one of the most important jobs of all. We were impressed by the immediate media results, and together, 5WPR, our Shapermint family and first-ever Chief Mom Officer will undoubtedly shape a brighter workplace and more inclusive future."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Trafilea

Trafilea is an e-commerce group that builds direct-to-consumer global brands, all powered by meaningful purposes. A leader of the DTC intimates & apparel digital transformation, Trafilea delivers experiences, launch movements, and lights up communities of millions in the US and worldwide. The team is composed of fast-paced and ambitious doers, data-driven thinkers, passionate marketers, and tech innovators from around the world, working hand-in-hand to transform industries by solving problems and improving lives. Remote since its inception, Trafilea's remote-working landscape allows for its fast growth and global talent across its brands, giving way to their title as one of Forbes' Top 25 companies to work remote.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

