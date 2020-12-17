5W Public Relations Welcomes Vetster, an Innovative Pet Wellness Platform, to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for Vetster, an innovative pet wellness platform that virtually connects pet owners to a marketplace of licensed veterinary professionals for video, chat and phone appointments.

Vetster is dedicated to building a more accessible healthcare option for pets and their owners, currently connecting users to thousands of veterinarians ready to take virtual appointments across North America. The team will be responsible for Vetster's media relations strategy, working to build consumer knowledge surrounding the brand's offerings.

"There couldn't be a better time for consumers to be introduced to Vetster," says 5WPR President of Consumer Practice, Dara A. Busch. "We believe there are fantastic opportunities for the brand's growth, as telemedicine, as well as pet services, have been trending in recent months. With a surge in new pet parents, Vetster satisfies a growing need for veterinary care that's convenient, safe, and affordable."

"Vetster is very proud to be working with the talented team at 5W promoting health and well being for pets across North America. With their help, we'll alert pet owners everywhere about our proactive on demand pet care service," said Mark Bordo, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Vetster

5WPR has added several pet services clients to their growing Pet PR division throughout 2020.

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health team has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries, including parenting & health technologies, pet wellness, and CBD. The practice was named a 2020 Top Healthcare Practice by O'Dwyer's.

About Vetster:

Vetster is an innovative pet wellness platform that virtually connects pet owners to a marketplace of licensed veterinary professionals for video, chat and phone enabled appointments at any time. Using the sophisticated Vetster telemedicine technology, pet owners take a proactive approach to managing their pet's health and well-being. Whether it's for a simple pet check-up or an urgent care need, Vetster has thousands of veterinarians ready to take virtual appointments 24/7 across North America.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

