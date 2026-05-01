First consolidated index synthesizes 680 million AI citations. Reddit captures ~40% of all citations. Top 15 domains absorb 68% of the AI answer pipeline. Volatility is now measured in weeks, not years.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, the premier AI communications firm in the United States, today released the AI Platform Citation Source Index 2026, the first consolidated ranking of the 50 websites most cited by generative AI answer engines. The Index synthesizes more than 680 million individual citations across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude, drawn from six of the largest published citation studies conducted between August 2024 and April 2026.

The findings reset what communicators, brands, and institutional leaders should assume about AI visibility:

Reddit is the #1 source across every major AI engine, cited at roughly 40% frequency across LLMs.

Wikipedia dominates ChatGPT, accounting for 26% to 48% of ChatGPT's top-10 citation share — near-foundational training material.

The top 15 domains capture 68% of all consolidated AI citation share — a concentration far more extreme than Google PageRank ever produced.

YouTube holds a 200x citation advantage over every other video source and dominates Google AI Overviews.

Journalism accounts for 27% of all AI citations, rising to 49% on time-sensitive queries — but is structurally outweighed by user-generated content for everything else.

Citation share is volatile within weeks, not years. ChatGPT's Reddit citation share fell from roughly 60% to 10% in six weeks in late 2025 after a single Google parameter change. PR Newswire, Forbes, and Medium absorbed the displaced share.

The Index categorizes the 50 sources into six functional buckets — Community & Conversation, Encyclopedic & Reference, Professional & Identity, Video & Audio, Editorial & News, and Commerce & Review — and identifies the citation leader in each. It also breaks out the distinct citation behavior of each platform: ChatGPT concentrates on Wikipedia, Reddit, Forbes, and Business Insider. Perplexity rewards primary sources, NIH/PubMed, and named B2B authority. Claude leans toward The New York Times, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, and The Economist — with only 36% of its journalism citations from the past 12 months versus 56% for ChatGPT.

"For 25 years, the most consequential algorithm in communications was Google PageRank. That era is over," said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W. "The new question is what ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity actually cite when they assemble an answer — and the answer is neither open, neutral, nor stable. Brands that don't have a verified strategy across these 50 sources are invisible inside the channel where consumer and B2B discovery now happens."

The Index identifies seven concrete priorities for any 2026 communications program, including auditing presence across the top 15 sources before the long tail, treating Wikipedia as infrastructure, building Reddit as a strategic evergreen channel, mapping journalism targets to platform-specific citation patterns, and planning for volatility as a baseline condition rather than a tail risk.

The full AI Platform Citation Source Index 2026 is available at no cost at everything-pr.com/ai-platform-citation-source-index-2026.

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR is the leading independent publication covering the public relations and marketing communications industry, published continuously since January 2009. Operated by 5W, Everything-PR publishes daily news, original research, and industry analysis at everything-pr.com.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations