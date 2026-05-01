New 5W research finds AI engines weight responsible-gaming content, state-by-state regulatory transparency, and editorial authority more heavily than handle share or ad spend — disrupting the order of operators that ad budgets alone would predict.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars Sportsbook lead 5W's inaugural U.S. Sports Betting & Gaming AI Visibility Index 2026, released today. The index is the first research-grade ranking of how generative AI engines surface sportsbook and casino brands to American bettors. The full report is available free at https://www.5wpr.com/research/sports-betting/.

Key findings diverge sharply from traditional handle-share and ad-spend rankings. BetMGM ranks #4, behind Caesars Sportsbook at #3, despite BetMGM's larger commercial market share. ESPN BET, the joint venture launched with significant ad spend in late 2023, ranks #7. FanDuel's lead over DraftKings on AI citation share is wider than its lead on commercial market share, driven primarily by FanDuel's depth of responsible-gaming content and state-by-state regulatory transparency pages. PrizePicks, the daily fantasy sports operator, ranks #6 — outperforming several full-service sportsbooks despite operating in a regulatory category with narrower scope.

The top ten operators by AI citation share, in order: FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, PrizePicks, ESPN BET, Hard Rock Bet, Fanatics Sportsbook, and bet365. The full top-20 ranking, with state-by-state visibility analysis, is published in the report.

The index analyzed more than 50 bettor-intent queries across sportsbook selection, odds explanation, promotion comparison, mobile app recommendations, responsible-gaming questions, and intent-specific recommendations such as best NFL parlay sites and best live in-game betting apps. Queries were tested across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

"Sports betting is the highest-stakes category we have studied for AI citation behavior — literally," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "First-time bettors do not Google. They ask ChatGPT. They ask Claude. The operators that have invested in compliant editorial authority and responsible-gaming content are winning citation share at rates that diverge dramatically from their paid-acquisition market share. The category is also the most regulatorily complex, which means AI engines are weighting trust signals very heavily. Operators who treat GEO as just another marketing channel are getting disintermediated by the platforms before the bettor ever opens an app."

The report identifies the four signals AI engines weight most heavily in the regulated-gambling category. State-by-state regulatory disclosures and compliance content (operators with deep state-specific compliance pages outscore operators with generic legal-information pages by 2.4x in citation share). Responsible-gaming content depth (operators with structured problem-gambling resources, age-verification disclosures, and deposit-limit transparency outscore operators with minimal disclosure by 1.9x). Editorial authority on the sports-betting beat (operators publishing original analysis, odds explanations, and bettor-education content outscore operators publishing only promotional content by 2.1x). Promotion-and-bonus transparency (operators with structured, comparable bonus terms outscore operators with marketing-language-only bonus pages by 1.7x).

The report also documents a striking asymmetry between television advertising spend and AI citation share. ESPN BET, which spent an estimated $1.5 billion on launch marketing including the largest sports-betting television campaign in U.S. history, ranks #7 — behind PrizePicks (#6), an operator with materially smaller ad spend. The implication, the report argues, is that television advertising does not move AI citation share. Editorial authority and regulatory transparency do.

State-level visibility analysis reveals further divergence. FanDuel leads citation share in 18 of 38 legalized states. DraftKings leads in 11. Caesars leads in 6. The remaining three states are split among BetRivers, PrizePicks, and Hard Rock Bet. The state-by-state pattern correlates strongly with the depth of state-specific regulatory and responsible-gaming content each operator publishes.

The full report is available free at https://www.5wpr.com/research/sports-betting/.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations