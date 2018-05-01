5WPR - Founded By Ronn Torossian - Named Top 20 Financial Relations PR Firm

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and top 10 independently owned PR firm in the U.S., has been named a top 20 Financial Relations PR firm by O'Dwyer's.
With both financial and investment services clients including Payoneer, Lenda, SpringOwl Asset Management and more, 5W's entrepreneurial and high-energy culture is an ideal fit for financial companies seeking visibility and relevance.
"From being tasked with communicating complex messages to various audiences to building brands across the financial and investor relations sectors, we get results," said Ronn Torossian, President & CEO. "We've grown our financial practice immensely since 2003, and I'm proud of what our teams have accomplished to be recognized as a Top 20 Financial & Investor Relations PR Firm."
5WPR's serves clients across the B2B and B2C categories, with a diverse roster of client experience.
About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
