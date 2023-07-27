5WPR Adds Dedicated Farmer, Grower, and Agriculture Practice to Consumer Division

The practice will offer communications, crisis, and influencer support, along with digital marketing services through its digital agency HOW, to growers, brands, and industry associations in the space

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the launch of a dedicated farmer, grower and agriculture practice within its Consumer Division.

The practice will work with growers, brands, and industry associations across the farming and growing space, including producers of products delivered fresh to consumers as well as pre-packaged and dry goods. It will also support businesses in the fresh floral and floral delivery space. The launch follows the division's highly successful work for clients including Stemilt, leading grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit, and 4Sisters Rice, sustainable producer of organic and natural rice products, and aligns with consumer and retailers' growing demands for transparency in the farming and agriculture industry.

"As consumers increasingly want to know where their food is coming from and how it's being produced, there is a huge opportunity for brands to speak directly to them," said 5WPR co-CEO Dara A. Busch. "We see tremendous value in partnering with growers, brands and associations in this space to bring their stories to market, helping their audiences understand the process behind the products, and providing them with the confidence that the brands they are choosing to purchase for themselves and their families are ones they can trust."

5W Public Relations' Consumer Division works with brands and businesses across the consumer space on programs that span corporate communications, consumer programs, influencer and media relations, crisis support and digital marketing services through its wholly-owned agency, HOW.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

