5WPR and Haute Residence Find Real Estate Ranks Last Among All Industries in AI Search Visibility - But 82% of Agents Now Use AI Daily

New Haute Residence and 5W Public Relations Research Documents the AI Discovery Gap in Luxury Real Estate — And the 24-Month Window to Own It

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury real estate has the lowest AI Overview trigger rate of any major US industry — just 0.14% — even as 82% of real estate agents now use AI daily in their practice, according to The 2026 Luxury Real Estate AI Discovery Report, a joint research report published today by Haute Residence, the luxury real estate network of Haute Living, and 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the US.

The report, available at hauteliving.com/realestate/luxury-real-estate-ai-report, is the first research-grade account of how generative AI is reshaping luxury real estate discovery, and the first to quantify the gap between professional AI adoption and consumer-facing AI visibility.

The AI visibility gap

The report's central finding: every major real estate platform shipped generative AI functionality in an 18-month window, and nearly every agent now uses AI tools in their workflow — but the industry ranks dead last among tracked verticals for AI Overview trigger rates on consumer search. Buyers using ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode for property research are being served from an extraordinarily thin corpus of real estate content that AI platforms treat as authoritative.

The practical implication: brokerages, agents, and luxury listings that invest in generative engine optimization over the next 24 months will capture disproportionate share of AI-driven buyer discovery before competitive density arrives.

Key findings

Agent AI adoption crossed 82% in Q1 2026 per the RPR February 2026 survey, up from 68% in the 2025 NAR Technology Survey and approximately 15% in 2023.

Real estate has the lowest AI Overview trigger rate of any tracked industry at 0.14%, per Stepps research. Health ranks highest at 13%; finance at 4.2%; retail at 2.1%.

Every major platform shipped generative AI in the past 18 months. Zillow launched a ChatGPT app in October 2025. Redfin launched a Sierra-built conversational AI in November 2025. Realtor.com launched its ChatGPT app on March 30, 2026. Google rolled out AI Mode for real estate in March 2026. Compass and Redfin announced their combination in February 2026.

The luxury market context is $60 trillion. There are 510,810 ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally per Altrata — the market luxury real estate serves — holding combined wealth greater than the GDP of the US and China combined.

The buyer discovery path has a new first step. Pre-purchase research that previously began with Google search or Zillow browsing now increasingly begins with AI query. The report documents a new 5-stage discovery funnel: AI query → AI synthesizes → buyer clicks through → agent contact → tour and offer.

"This is the clearest discovery arbitrage we've seen in luxury real estate in a decade," said Kamal Hotchandani, CEO and Publisher of Haute Living. "Every agent and brokerage is using AI tools to work faster. Almost none are thinking about how to be found by AI when a buyer asks ChatGPT or Claude about a market, a neighborhood, or a specific property. The window to build that visibility is open now, and it won't be open indefinitely."

"The infrastructure of real estate marketing was built for Google search," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "Schema markup, backlink authority, MLS feeds, paid listings — all of it was designed around a different discovery layer. Generative AI operates on different signals: structured answers, source authority, editorial citations, FAQ content. Practices that understand the difference will dominate the next decade of buyer acquisition. Practices that don't will lose relevance."

The 24-month window

The report argues the AI discovery gap in real estate will close within 24 months as platforms, brokerages, and marketing technology catch up to consumer behavior that is already shifting. Practices that invest in generative engine optimization, structured content, and source-quality authority now will establish durable visibility before competitors catch up.

The full report includes five parts: the discovery platform landscape, adoption and visibility data, the modern buyer's AI-driven research journey, market context for luxury real estate, and a 24-month strategic outlook. The report is free, with no registration required.

About Haute Residence

Haute Residence (hauteresidence.com) is the premier luxury real estate network and digital publication of Haute Living, featuring top agents and exclusive properties across the United States and internationally. Through editorial coverage, market research, and an invitation-only agent network, Haute Residence connects high-net-worth buyers with the most desirable properties and professionals in the luxury real estate market.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR and digital marketing agency, known for cutting-edge programs that engage businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. The agency continues to deliver a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communications for leading businesses, with more than 250 professionals serving clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations