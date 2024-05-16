5WPR Announced as Winner of Gold Stevie® Award in Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Category

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Communication or PR Campaign of the Year in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards® in the New Product or Service Launch category.

inDrive, a rapidly expanding international rideshare leader, tasked 5WPR with launching the service into its first U.S. market in South Florida. In collaboration with the international communications team, 5W took on a multifaceted role, including ideation and execution of launch initiatives, tailoring messaging, and driving a media strategy designed to ultimately increase app downloads among consumers and attract workers to join the inDrive driver network.

"Our collaboration with inDrive to launch their service into the competitive U.S. market was a true partnership, and our team excelled with their innovative ideas and strategic efforts," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "We are proud of the role we played in driving the success of this campaign. Since launching, the service has seen over 10,000 repeat customers, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional work for our clients."

In addition, 5WPR has also received the Silver Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year and the Grand Stevie Award as the Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

