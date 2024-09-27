5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Consumer-Packaged Goods Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce the expansion of its Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) division with the addition of several innovative and dynamic clients to its roster.

5W solidifies its position as a trusted partner for CPG companies seeking to elevate their brand presence and drive growth in today's competitive marketplace. The agency's recent influx of new CPG clients includes both established and growing food & beverage and wine & spirits products such as Kitchen Mama, Wynk, Alto Canto Tequila, Yaza Labneh, New West Knifeworks, Fresh Wave, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, and more.

"At 5W, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities that CPG companies face," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner & Executive Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods, at 5WPR. "Our team is dedicated to crafting customized strategies that resonate with consumers, drive brand affinity, and ultimately deliver measurable business results. We are excited to partner with these brands and help them achieve their communications goals."

Whether executing creative plans that surprise and delight, making news that generates maximum media coverage, or engaging consumers where they least expect it, 5W's results remain unparalleled. The agency works in all aspects of consumer public relations and CPG PR.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected]

212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations