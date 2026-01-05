KISS Colors & Care Appoints 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named Agency of Record for KISS Colors & Care, a leading textured hair care and accessories brand within the KISS portfolio.

Through this partnership, KISS Colors & Care and 5W will work collaboratively to elevate the brand's visibility and cultural presence through high-impact earned media, strategic storytelling, and media-driven brand moments. The engagement is rooted in shared priorities, intentional planning, and a clear understanding of how PR supports long-term brand growth, retail momentum, and community trust.

With more than 30 years of heritage serving the textured hair consumer, KISS Colors & Care is known for delivering high-performing, accessible solutions across coily, curly, and wavy hair types, spanning hair care, styling, and accessories. As the brand continues to evolve and expand its reach, its focus remains on performance, authenticity, and cultural relevance.

"As KISS Colors & Care continues to evolve, we're excited to partner with 5WPR to help bring our brand story to life in new and meaningful ways," said Karonda Cook, Head of Global Marketing, KISS Colors & Care. "This partnership allows us to engage consumers with greater intention and authenticity, extending beyond product launches to honor textured hair not as a trend, but as a lived experience and powerful form of self-expression. Together, we're strengthening how we show up, showcase innovation, and reinforce our leadership across hair care, hair color, and hair accessories."

5WPR, as Agency of Record, will lead KISS Colors & Care's earned media strategy, driving product discovery, stylist advocacy, and spokesperson visibility across beauty, lifestyle, and trade outlets. In collaboration with the brand, the agency will create media-forward events, strategic partnerships, and awards initiatives to showcase innovation and leadership in the textured hair category. All efforts will align with retail priorities, timelines, and cultural moments, ensuring PR is fully integrated into the brand's go-to-market strategy.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold-standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, rosemary oil, peppermint oil, honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. For more information, visit: colorsandcare.com.

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

