5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Rehab and Mental Health Specialty Division, Including The HOW Agency Digital Support

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of their rehab and mental health public relations division due to increased interest in specialty PR support from the industry. Expanded offerings include digital marketing and paid media programming through HOW, a 5W agency.

As a dedicated vertical within the agency's Health and Wellness division, 5WPR's experience with rehab and mental health clients includes Newport Academy, Promises Treatment Center, Delphi Behavioral Health, and more.

"5W and HOW have mastered a thoughtful approach in working with clients in the mental health and rehab space, breaking down stigmas to ensure that the incredible work and resources our client partners provide connect with audiences that need them," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We have become skilled at navigating the industry, building strategies and campaigns that are both informational and impactful. With this solid foundation, we're happy to continue expanding our team and resources to offer clients their best approach to integrated communications and generating effective campaigns."

The practice offers clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, and awards, along with digital marketing services through its digital agency, HOW. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360-degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

