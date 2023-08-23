5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Rehab and Mental Health Specialty Division, Including The HOW Agency Digital Support

News provided by

5W Public Relations

23 Aug, 2023, 15:10 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the expansion of their rehab and mental health public relations division due to increased interest in specialty PR support from the industry. Expanded offerings include digital marketing and paid media programming through HOW, a 5W agency.

As a dedicated vertical within the agency's Health and Wellness division, 5WPR's experience with rehab and mental health clients includes Newport Academy, Promises Treatment Center, Delphi Behavioral Health, and more.

"5W and HOW have mastered a thoughtful approach in working with clients in the mental health and rehab space, breaking down stigmas to ensure that the incredible work and resources our client partners provide connect with audiences that need them," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We have become skilled at navigating the industry, building strategies and campaigns that are both informational and impactful. With this solid foundation, we're happy to continue expanding our team and resources to offer clients their best approach to integrated communications and generating effective campaigns."

The practice offers clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, and awards, along with digital marketing services through its digital agency, HOW. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360-degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About HOW
HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

