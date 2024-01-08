5WPR Announces Dedicated Defense Vertical

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the continued expansion of its B2B Technology, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs divisions with a dedicated defense PR and aerospace PR vertical, to offer a wider range of services at the intersection of these industries.

5WPR has received increased interest from defense and aerospace companies seeking communications support in response to ongoing advancements within the industry, including increased attention to the space on a global scale as well as introductions and approvals of bills impacting the industry nationally. The agency also has extensive experience working in Israel, Ukraine and other regions facing conflict.

The new vertical is led by a team of experts who possess a long history of leading successful campaigns for defense and aerospace clients including Shield AI who 5W has assisted to expand their footprint and enhance their brand reputation, connecting them with a broad array of audiences, from investors and customers to governments and strategic partners.

PR services offered to defense clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

"We're entering a new generation of defense and defense tech with very different needs and goals than before. We have extensive experience working in these industries and understand how to navigate both the historical context of the industry while bringing a tech-focused approach as AI and robotics continue to heavily influence the space," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman of 5WPR. "5W has a deep understanding of technology communications. Our expertise gives clients an incredible competitive advantage as we can provide them with strategic counsel across both the public and private sectors."

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

