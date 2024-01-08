5WPR Announces Dedicated Defense Vertical

News provided by

5W Public Relations

08 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the continued expansion of its B2B Technology, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs divisions with a dedicated defense PR and aerospace PR vertical, to offer a wider range of services at the intersection of these industries.

5WPR has received increased interest from defense and aerospace companies seeking communications support in response to ongoing advancements within the industry, including increased attention to the space on a global scale as well as introductions and approvals of bills impacting the industry nationally. The agency also has extensive experience working in Israel, Ukraine and other regions facing conflict.

The new vertical is led by a team of experts who possess a long history of leading successful campaigns for defense and aerospace clients including Shield AI who 5W has assisted to expand their footprint and enhance their brand reputation, connecting them with a broad array of audiences, from investors and customers to governments and strategic partners.

PR services offered to defense clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities. 

"We're entering a new generation of defense and defense tech with very different needs and goals than before. We have extensive experience working in these industries and understand how to navigate both the historical context of the industry while bringing a tech-focused approach as AI and robotics continue to heavily influence the space," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman of 5WPR. "5W has a deep understanding of technology communications. Our expertise gives clients an incredible competitive advantage as we can provide them with strategic counsel across both the public and private sectors."

About 5WPR 

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
VP Marketing & Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Also from this source

5WPR Appoints Two Executive Vice Presidents, Adding to its Executive Leadership Team

5WPR Appoints Two Executive Vice Presidents, Adding to its Executive Leadership Team

5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announces the appointment of two new Executive Vice...
5WPR Named to Qwoted's 2023 Top 50 Agencies

5WPR Named to Qwoted's 2023 Top 50 Agencies

5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce they have been named to Qwoted's Top 50 Agencies, receiving ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.