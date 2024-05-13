5WPR Announces Executive Changes, Welcomes Michael O'Brien as Global CEO

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announces changes in their executive team, welcoming Michael O'Brien, who joins the firm in the role of Global CEO, effective May 8.

O'Brien joins 5W from Ketchum, where he worked for the last 15 years, most recently serving as President and Global Chief Strategy Officer, supporting the agency's largest global relationships including Wells Fargo, 3M and Tyson.

Dara A. Busch, co-CEO of 5W, is exiting the firm to pursue a new role.

"We want to thank Dara for her contributions to 5W over the last 9 years. We are thrilled to welcome Michael on board in the role of Global CEO. Michael has a wonderful track record and will bring immediate value to the whole 5W family. 5W continues to be a growth-minded, independent agency and Michael's addition to our executive team will only further support us as we capitalize on the opportunity to be the leading communications agency that is built for now," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman and Founder of 5WPR.

"I'm so happy to be joining this extremely talented team. 5W and its digital sister agency, HOW, have a future that is only pointing up, and I'm excited to be part of the next chapter of the agency's growth," said O'Brien.

In his role as Global CEO, O'Brien will oversee 5W's businesses inclusive of client services and operational departments, providing top-tier strategic counsel to clients and fostering the growth and development of 5W's staff.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

