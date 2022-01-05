5WPR Announces Expansion of CBD PR & Cannabis PR Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their CBD PR and cannabis PR team, as a result of an increasing client base within the category.

This niche sub-practice leverages the industry-leading capabilities of 5WPR's senior leadership experts in the space to equip clients with the necessary knowledge, innovation, and creativity to achieve top-tier engagement and drive growth-oriented results in an ever-changing world. Likewise, focus campaigns that dispel any misunderstandings and misconceptions around CBD and THC product use and highlight their immense benefits as the industry continues to explode.

"PR and communications is a necessary tool in helping to change the public perception of CBD and cannabis use and we are masters at developing strategy that cuts through the noise and confusion to help brands stand out," said 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "What sets us apart is that we are not a CBD and cannabis-only agency…5W has CBD and cannabis experts across the agency, especially within our consumer wellness practice. These experts not only have the industry knowledge needed to represent our clients, but also have the experience and ability to secure coverage and develop relationships within mainstream consumer media."

PR services offered to CBD and cannabis clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

