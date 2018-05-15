5WPR Announces Gaming & Sports Gambling Practice Area

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and top 10 independently owned PR firm in the U.S., founded by Ronn Torossian and recently named PR agency of the year by the American Business Awards, has announced today that it will launch a specialty communications practice focused on providing communications strategy and media relations services within the gaming and sports gambling industry. The firm has extensive experience within the gaming and betting industry, with clients including Caesar's Entertainment Corporation, Harrah's Properties, and countless casinos and online gaming companies.
"5WPR has long worked with companies in the gaming and gambling space," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "In light of the recent Supreme Court ruling, which we expect to have significant impact on the gambling and sports betting space, we are launching this practice area to provide businesses in this space with our highly specialized communications expertise and counsel. As companies prepare to take advantage of the ruling, it was a logical decision for us to create a team focused on providing communications services and strategy within this area."
PR Services offered to gaming and sports gambling clients will include messaging and strategy, media relations, content creation, digital media campaigns, crisis support and more.
