5WPR Announces Increased Integration Of Creative Services

5W is a full-service PR agency that is known for producing innovative, out-of-the-box programs for clients across Consumer and Corporate categories. The experts at 5W create high-impact, integrated campaigns through an ever-growing creative services arm. The in-house creative team of marketing and design leaders allows 5W to create the vision, the voice and the content for clients in a very seamless and effective way.

Creative services include graphics, web design, content creation, branding, event support, email marketing, social media and digital marketing.

With key clients including JetSmarter, ZICO Coconut Water, Sparkling ICE, The Trade Desk, Santa Margherita, Welch's, Wendy Williams and more, 5W has extensive experience creating brand stories and developing long-term strategies through creative content and services.

"We're doubling down on the need for content and its ability to drive campaigns," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "More and more, creative services are being integrated into our client programs. We know the consumer is connecting with the brand through story-telling and 5W is here to help our clients tell that story and then present it through various media platforms."

The agency will be exploring initiatives to increase the efficacy of creative programs and earned and digital media program through creative services as well as expanding its creative services capacity throughout 2018.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a top full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

