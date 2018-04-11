Ronn Torossian Announces 5WPR Named Top 10 Professional Services Agency

5W is known for its results-driven public relations and digital campaigns impacting the Professional Services category with a diverse roster of clients.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our hard work and the results we've delivered for our clients here at 5W," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "Our Professional Services division continues to expand as we innovate and execute impactful campaigns with clients across the country. We're proud to have these efforts recognized by being named a top 10 Agency."

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

