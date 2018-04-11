Ronn Torossian Announces 5WPR Named Top 10 Professional Services Agency

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, Founder of 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and independent top 10 PR agency in the U.S., announced today that the firm has been named a top 10 Professional Services PR firm by O'Dwyers – a leading publication in the PR and marketing communications industry.
2018 Rankings also named 5WPR a top 3 Beauty agency and top 10 Food & Beverage and Home & Housewares agency in the U.S.
5W is known for its results-driven public relations and digital campaigns impacting the Professional Services category with a diverse roster of clients.
"It's an honor to be recognized for our hard work and the results we've delivered for our clients here at 5W," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "Our Professional Services division continues to expand as we innovate and execute impactful campaigns with clients across the country. We're proud to have these efforts recognized by being named a top 10 Agency."
About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
