5WPR Appointed Agency of Record for Yaza Labneh

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the agency of record for Yaza Labneh, the first authentically made labneh company bringing a pure, super nutritious product to food lovers.

Labneh, a traditional dip, is gaining traction as the next Mediterranean food trend following the explosion in popularity of hummus and tzatziki among American consumers. This partnership comes as Yaza prepares for new product launches, flavor introductions, and retailer announcements across key national regions including the West Coast/California and the Northeast.

5WPR will promote the Yaza commitment to delivering authentic, high-quality labneh to spearhead media relations outreach to national mainstream media as well as food and health trades, Mediterranean food influencer outreach, product launches, and select event activations.

"Partnering with a brand that shares our dedication to pushing boundaries and driving industry trends is what excites us most," said Dara A. Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "We look forward to leveraging our key relationships with tastemakers to launch Yaza Labneh into the spotlight and capture the growing demand for this delicious and versatile product across the nation."

"We're excited to work with the experienced food and beverage team at 5W," said founder Karim Khalil. "Their relationships and knowledge in the gourmet packaged foods segment are unparalleled."

With new brands, lines, products, and restaurants introduced each day, 5W understands competition for space (in shopping carts, on shelves and in the media) is fierce. From facilitating the launch of new products to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, sell product, increase distribution, and win market share, 5W's experience and results in the food and beverage arena are unmatched.

About Yaza Labneh

Established in March of 2022, Yaza spent over a year developing the best possible and most authentic labneh available in the US market. Yaza aims to share classic Mediterranean culture and cuisine by bringing authentic, labneh dip recipes passed down for centuries to the tables of American families. Learn more at www.yazafoods.com or follow on Instagram @yaza.foods.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

