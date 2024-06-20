5WPR Awarded Bronze Stevie® Award in Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Category

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year in the New Product or Service Launch category at the 22nd Annual American Business Awards.

Epres, a new haircare brand specializing in bond repair treatments, partnered with 5WPR to break into a market heavily saturated with both professional and consumer channels.

By emphasizing epres' unique qualities and advantages, 5WPR crafted effective messaging and strategies that significantly enhanced brand visibility and increased its share of voice.

"5W's Beauty team excels in creating innovative and impactful campaigns that attract considerable attention and bolster brand recognition across the industry," said Michael O'Brien, Global CEO of 5WPR. "We're thrilled to add this Stevie Award to the team's growing list of accolades."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR has also received a Silver Stevie® Award for Public Relations Agency of the Year and the Grand Stevie® Award as the Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations